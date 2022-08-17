Suspect arrested after shooting at vehicles on E. 51st Lane

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a man was arrested after being suspected of shooting at vehicles in the area of E. 51st Lane.

Deputies received the report at about 5:37 p.m. on August 16 and later found that multiple vehicles and one home were shot.

The suspect, 44-year-old Justin Paice, was found after the area was secured, then he was booked with multiple accounts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempted Homicide.

No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.