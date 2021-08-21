Car wash held to help victims of a recent murder

Top Stories

The Yuma community is rallying around the family of two Yuma natives who were recently killed in Maricopa - Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Yuma community is gathering around the family of two victims of a double homicide. So far over thousands have been raised for them, but on Saturday, the family got even more.

The community came together to help out the family by attending a car wash that was organized by a family member.

Brittany Chavez and her cousin Thomas Rico were killed in a double homicide in Maricopa on Wednesday. Chavez’s husband, 38-year-old Juan Jose Cazares Jr, killed both of them. The two victims were originally from Yuma.

In the aftermath, a Go Fund Me was organized to help with funeral and memorial expenses. So far it’s taken off, nearly reaching the family's $13,000 goal in just two days.

Inching closer to that goal, Angel Rico, Thomas’ brother and Chavez’s cousin, organized a car wash to help even more. Rico says that as soon as he heard the news, he moved quickly to start helping out.

"To be honest, I’ve been on the move since 30 minutes after it happened, and I haven’t stopped. You know? So, I’ve been, I guess, motivationally driven to just keep reaching out and doing what I got to do for the both of them," Rico said.

He has been pleasantly surprised seeing the support our community has provided so far.

"We were blown away by the amount of support that it’s already raised; we’re still trying to do what we can to make sure, we want to send them off the best way we can," Rico expressed.