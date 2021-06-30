High-risk sex offender reports new Yuma address

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a high-risk sex offender has a new home address in Yuma.

Deputies say 39-year-old Nicole Renee Mothersole now lives at the 11000 block of S. Renee Avenue. She is 5'7 tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair and green eyes. YCSO says she is not wanted at this time.



In May 2003, Mothersole pled nolo contendere, a plea the prosecution accepts as a guilty plea but does not admit guilt, to one count of oral copulation with a person under 18. YCSO says the victim was 17.

Mothersole is a considered a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.

The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, please visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.