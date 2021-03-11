Border Patrol seized $24K worth of fentanyl pills hidden in medicine bottles

Top Stories

Agents say a teen girl was arrested for allegedly carrying pills in bottles

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Border Patrol agents seized $24,000 worth of fentanyl pills on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection sent a Transporte shuttle van at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint to secondary inspection after a canine alerted the vehicle.

While in secondary, a canine alerted to a backpack inside the vehicle. When agents searched the backpack, they found vitamin and antibiotic medicine bottles sealed and appeared to be new.

When agents broke the seals on the bottles, they found fentanyl pills.

Agents arrested the owner of the backpack, a 16-year-old, and the pills were seized.