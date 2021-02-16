Sex offender arrested in Calexico

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a sex offender in Calexico after crossing to the U.S. illegally.

The incident happened Monday close to 11 p.m. Agents say they saw the man entering one mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. He was arrested and taken to the nearest rally point for further processing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said record checks revealed the 23-year-old man from Mexico was convicted in October 2018 for sexual battery out of Sonoma, Calif.

He was sentenced to three years probation and was registered as a sex offender.

CBP said in the fiscal year 2021, which began October 1, 2020, it has arrested and removed nine people convicted or wanted on sexual charges.