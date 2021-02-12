CBP agents apprehend group of 44 migrants along the Colorado River

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two air interdiction agents patrolling the Colorado River apprehended 44 undocumented immigrants after illegally crossing into the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Agents conducting a routine patrol say they returned to the area the group had entered and found Hernan Garcia-Orozco, signaling yet to another group of crossers.

Agents landed their aircraft attempting to arrest Garcia-Orozco, but he became aggressive and did not follow directions. Two other agents assisted in arresting the man.

When agents transported him to the station, record checks revealed the 32-year-old suspect had a felony conviction for drug trafficking. He had larceny convictions, including a DUI.