2021 Midnight at the Oasis Festival cancelled

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Caballeros de Yuma have cancelled the 2021 Midnight at the Oasis Festival due to COVID-19.

Back in October 2020, Caballeros de Yuma said the event would kick off in March 2021. However, as cases in Yuma County continue to rise, it's now been postponed to 2022.

“While every indication showed that our patrons, entrants, and sponsors were behind our efforts to hold the event in March, we decided it would be prudent at this time to safeguard everyone’s health,” said Travis Smith, chairman of the event. “We determined that cancelling the event for this year is the right thing to do to avoid contributing to the coronavirus spike that currently has given the State of Arizona the highest infection rate in the world."

The annual car show attracts more than 1000 cars from all around the Southwest to Yuma, making it one of the largest event in the Desert Southwest.

Caballeros de Yuma says the loss of this event will be tough on many but continue to do what's right to keep everyone safe amid pandemic.



El Presidente for the Caballeros de Yuma, Rodney Short, said, “We had hoped that all the challenges of 2020 would have been behind us by now, but with the recent surge and delays in the vaccine, 2021 is not getting any easier. We hoped to give our community another great event as the Caballeros always do, but with the restrictions required to hold an event at this time, we felt we would be doing a disservice to our patrons, participants, and sponsors if we were to try and hold the event.”

The Caballeros thank all of their past sponsors for Midnight at the Oasis.