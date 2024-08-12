One person injured following a home explosion in Tennessee

SMYRNA, Tenn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was injured following a home explosion in Tennessee on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at a home around 4:30pm Central on St. Michaels Lane.

Neighbors say at the time of the incident, an elderly man, his wife and dog were all inside the home.

They rushed inside the home to pull the couple and their dog to safety.

Officials say a man suffered burns all over his body and was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown

Witnesses say the man was working on the gas hot water heater when it exploded.

An investigation is underway.