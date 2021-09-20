Evian unveils 100% rPET bottles created by Loop Industries’ innovative recycling technology

National-World

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE and MONTREAL, QC (AP) - This Recycle Week, Evian has launched a new recycled plastic (rPET, or recycled polyethylene terephthalate) prototype bottle using revolutionary technology from clean technology company Loop Industries.

This marks a significant milestone in Evian's 2025 circularity journey, which will see it accelerate the transition to 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap and label) in all of its plastic bottles.

Committed to accelerating the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Evian achieves a new milestone in circularity journey with launch of prototype bottle using revolutionary technology from Loop Industries that allows no and low value plastics (that otherwise go to waste) to be recycled endlessly into new, virgin quality plastic.

With the partnership between Evian and clean technology company Loop Industries spanning over four years, this breakthrough achievement is the result of years of continued innovation and optimization to get Loop's technology up to commercial scale.

Bottles using Loop Industries' technology will be rolled out at commercial scale in South Korea in 2022, with the goal of launching in other markets in the future.

Bringing to life the innovative concept, the prototype bottles have been renamed ‘Evian Loop' to highlight each bottles recycling potential to remain in the circular economy loop, aligned to evian's 2025 commitment to circularity.