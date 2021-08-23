Officials: Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

National-World

Effort is to broker long-term cease-fire between Israel, Hamas

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say Egypt has closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip amid tensions with the territory's militant Hamas rulers.

Monday's closing is the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered since early this year. Egypt had kept the crossing open during an 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas.

The officials say the move was connected to Cairo's efforts to broker a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

It wasn't immediately clear how long the closure would last.

Egypt has played a key mediation role between Israel and Hamas over the years.