Wait times at border commercial crossings improve

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY/ T3) - The commercial border crossing in Calexico has experienced lower wait times due to a recent expansion.

Mexican customs started the expansion last year.

There's still some work left to do for the new customs office, but it will be finished soon.

"We have a 90% progress in remodeling. We estimate that next month's work on the new Mexican customs office will be finished. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be coming to kick it off. We are proud that we will have one of the most modern customs offices in the country," Salvador Maese, Mexicali President of Association of Industry and Exportation.

They're also working with customs and border protection to improve wait times and security at the commercial crossing on the east side of the border.