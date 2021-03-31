AMLO to get COVID vaccine next week

Mexico

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said he will be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

In January, AMLO had the coronavirus but recently said his blood test showed he still had antibodies in his system.

He says his doctors recommend he gets the vaccine to prevent AMLO from getting the coronavirus again.

Health officials continue to push people over 60 to get the vaccine by April. Communities often criticized the 67-year-old president at the start of the pandemic for not handling the situation.