Yuma City Council Meeting to approve new affordable housing units

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council will be voting on new housing in our area that could come as soon as next year.

The contract would be awarded to the Arizona Housing Development Corporation.

The Housing Corporation shared with us it's excited to work with the city to build six affordable housing units.

Courtesy of AHDC

President of Hansberger Refrigeration Mark Hansberger said it would be a good thing for the surrounding area.

“From what I understand it, they’re going to make the complex similar to the one that’s down by the Yuma Daily Sun and that’s a pretty nice-looking complex so if they do that it’ll be a positive thing for the neighborhood,” said Hansberger.

According to the Housing Corporation, construction is estimated to start in mid-January and the completion would be within nine months.

Courtesy of AHDC

The new units would also be known as the "Mesa Heights Village."