Retired YFD Fire Chief passes away at 94

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Retired Fire Chief Phillip Cano who served with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) for 32 years passed away at the age of 94.

Chief Cano passed away on Tuesday, February 28 said YFD.

He served the YFD from March 1957 to September 1989.

YFD said Chief Cano's leadership and service to the community will never be forgotten and led by example.

Chief Cano was instrumental in the development of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, and the reserve firefighter program said YFD.

During his time as fire chief, the department’s first Certified Emergency Paramedics and Yuma County’s Enhanced 9-1-1 System were initiated.

YFD also included that Chief Cano exemplified the phrase “An Officer and a Gentleman" during his 32 years of service.

The YFD Fire Station #5 was dedicated in his honor in February 1999.

We want to extend our sincere condolences to Phillip Cano's family and friends.