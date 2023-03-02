Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 1:46 PM
Published 2:02 PM

Retired YFD Fire Chief passes away at 94

City of Yuma Fire Department

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Retired Fire Chief Phillip Cano who served with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) for 32 years passed away at the age of 94.

Chief Cano passed away on Tuesday, February 28 said YFD.

He served the YFD from March 1957 to September 1989.

YFD said Chief Cano's leadership and service to the community will never be forgotten and led by example.

Chief Cano was instrumental in the development of the Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Team, and the reserve firefighter program said YFD.

During his time as fire chief, the department’s first Certified Emergency Paramedics and Yuma County’s Enhanced 9-1-1 System were initiated.

YFD also included that Chief Cano exemplified the phrase “An Officer and a Gentleman" during his 32 years of service.

The YFD Fire Station #5 was dedicated in his honor in February 1999.

We want to extend our sincere condolences to Phillip Cano's family and friends.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content