The rodeo is a glimpse into our past and paves the way for our future

Proceeds from the annual rodeo go to help area non profits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Annual Silver Spur Rodeo is by far one of the most anticipated sporting events in the Desert Southwest. It's an opportunity to peek into the old west without leaving the present.

Although spectators see this as entertainment, what's being witnessed is nothing short of dangerous. Whether an athlete is barrel racing, bronc riding, or bull riding the danger is elevated the second they step into the arena.

But while many go for the thrill of watching someone stay on a not-so-happy bull for more than 8-seconds, everyone is helping those around them.

During this, the Silver Spur Rodeo's 77th Anniversary funds raised will go to help a variety of nonprofits and youth groups. One group, in particular, is the areas 4-H chapters who assist in the rodeo each and every year.