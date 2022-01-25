Yuma school on lockdown after stolen vehicle crashes nearby

Yuma Police Department says a car jacking suspect was on the run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma High School underwent a lockdown today at about 12:17 p.m. while police were investigating a nearby crash involving a stolen car, says Eric Patten of the Yuma Union High School District.

A crash on 6th Avenue put the school into lockdown but was lifted only a few minutes later by Yuma police.

The Yuma Police Department was investigating a stolen vehicle which later fled and then got into a crash in front of the school.

The suspect attempted to run away from the police but was soon found and is now in custody.