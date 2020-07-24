Goodwill to host virtual job fair

Yuma County

Careers available from the comfort of your home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Good news for job hunters! You may be able to track down a new career without leaving your home.

Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona is hosting a Virtual Job Fair next Wednesday afternoon. Applicants will have a chance to communicate with local employers, including the U.S. Border Patrol and Asurion.

Goodwill suggests dressing professionally in spite of the casual environment. They also advise finding a quiet location, and testing out your tech before the job fair. At the end of the event, you'll be able to email your resume to the Goodwill team so they can pass it along to each employer in which you're interested.

Goodwill Virtual Job Fair

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 3:30-4:30 p.m. Click here to register Call 928-343-7600 for assistance or more information

For more career resources visit Goodwill's Career Center.