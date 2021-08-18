DHS launches program to help migrants out of custody

Immigration

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security has a new program for migrants released into the U.S., helping them get important legal information.

The program will help migrants get access to help such as mental health services, human and sex trafficking screening and cultural orientation programs.

The migrants and families can use the services as they wait for the outcome of immigration cases.

This came about when congress called for DHS to develop the pilot program in its 2021 appropriations bill.