Border Patrol agents find newborn and mother hidden in the brush

Immigration

Baby born amidst frigid temperatures along the Rio Grande

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just in time for Valentine's weekend, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) in Mission, Texas received information Friday evening that a pregnant Honduran woman was in distress amongst the brush near the Rio Grande. An immediate search began and was confirmed in 30 degree weather.

Both Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and a Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technician provided full aid to the two. Agents wrapped the woman and child in Mylar blankets and placed them in a MCS vehicle until EMS arrived on scene. They were eventually turned over to EMS who transported the pair to a nearby hospital.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue with these brazen attempts demonstrating zero regard for the lives they endanger, nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation.

It can only be assumed that this mother was abandoned when her pregnancy posed a threat to the rest of the group being smuggled in with her.