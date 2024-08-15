Calexico police chase after possible stolen vehicle near Highway 98

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers chased after a possible stolen vehicle Thursday morning near Highway 98 and Cole Road, according to Calexico Police Department (CPD).

At about 5 a.m., an officer was called regarding a possible stolen Kia in the area of E. Seventh St., then a vehicle pursuit began once the officer reached the location near Highway 98 and Cole Road, writes CPD.

During the chase, the suspect fled on food and was later found after more officers cooperated in an extensive search.

Over an hour later, at about 6:25 a.m., a resident was on a walk and found a 9 mm handgun in the area of Highway 98 and E. Rivera Avenue, which was connected to the suspect.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.