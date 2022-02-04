Skip to Content
Over $2M worth of fentanyl found in Pinal County

Pinal County Sheriff's Office

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - On Wednesday, Pinal County Sheriff's deputies discovered millions worth of fentanyl pills during a traffic violation.

Deputies pulled over a vehicle and searched the car after the driver gave an inconsistent story.

Over 227,000 pills were found inside food trays and the fentanyl was estimated to have a street value of about $2.2 million.

Fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise and several organizations have been cracking down harder on finding distributors.

