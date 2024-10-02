Nearly 70 people who belong to or associated to a white supremacist gang indicted

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the indictment of 68 members of a Los Angeles area neo-Nazi organization on Wednesday.

Estrada called it one of the largest takedowns against a white supremacist or violent extremist organization.

According to the indictment, the organization was involved in drugs and financial crimes.

The defendants are charged with crimes ranging from racketeering, drug dealing, bank fraud, identity theft as well as gun charges.