Skip to Content
California News

Nearly 70 people who belong to or associated to a white supremacist gang indicted

By ,
today at 2:17 PM
Published 2:37 PM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the indictment of 68 members of a Los Angeles area neo-Nazi organization on Wednesday.

Estrada called it one of the largest takedowns against a white supremacist or violent extremist organization.

According to the indictment, the organization was involved in drugs and financial crimes.

The defendants are charged with crimes ranging from racketeering, drug dealing, bank fraud, identity theft as well as gun charges.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content