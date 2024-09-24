California community unveils new street sign named after Bruce Lee

OAKLAND, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A martial arts icon now has his own street in Oakland, California.

The City of Oakland unveiled "Bruce Lee Way," which is located at the intersection of Broadway and Garnet.

In the 1960s, San Francisco native Bruce Lee opened and operated a martial arts school in the area.

The school was notable for the martial arts skill taught, Jeet Kune Do, and its inclusive philosophy regarding its students.

It was dedicated to the teachings of Lee and his mentor James Yimm Lee.

Lee's martial arts studio was demolished many years ago; a parking lot for a Toyota dealership is now in its place.