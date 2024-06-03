Skip to Content
California News

Seven people injured following two-car crash in California

today at 9:06 AM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - At least seven people were injured during a violent two-car crash in North Hollywood on Sunday.

Circumstances surrounding the crash are not immediately known, but firefighters were sent to the area of N. Vineland Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard at around 7:30pm, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

They say that at least one car overturned in the crash and that five of the seven victims were "seriously injured." All were hospitalized.

No one was trapped inside of their cars, firefighters noted.

SkyCal flew over the site of the crash, where one car could be seen flipped over and resting against a street light at the intersection.

A second car with severe damage to the front end and drive side was also spotted a short distance away.

