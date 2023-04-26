Yuma’s mayor testifies about border issues in D.C.

Nicholls asked for FEMA support and more immigration judges ahead of the end of Title 42

WASHINGTON (KECY, KYMA) - On the east coast, federal lawmakers are still going back and forth on border issues.

Meanwhile in Yuma, the wall gaps are still open, and a local non-governmental organization (NGO) is being denied federal funding, all as another surge in migrants is expected on May 11 when Title 42 ends.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls testified to the subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management.

Saying he’s tired of cleaning up the federal government’s mess.

“The federal government needs to own the entirety of the situation, and not push it off to local governments and NGOs," Nicholls said.

Mayor Nicholls was invited by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema to testify.

“Since 2019 you have deemed it necessary twice to declare a state of emergency,” Sinema said.

Mayor Nicholls hopes that ahead of Title 42’s expiration, the federal government mobilizes resources to the southern border.

“FEMA should take over the migrant sheltering and utilize their capabilities and resources, the asylum judicial process would become faster with the assignment of more judges to the border," Nicholls said.

