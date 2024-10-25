Microsoft fires employees who organized vigil for Palestinians killed in Gaza

Microsoft has fired two employees who organized an unauthorized vigil at the company’s headquarters for Palestinians killed in Gaza during Israel’s yearlong war with Hamas. Microsoft said Friday it has “ended the employment of some individuals in accordance with internal policy” but declined to provide details. The event happened during lunchtime Thursday at Microsoft’s campus in Redmond, Washington. It’s the latest internal turmoil at a tech giant over the war in Gaza. Google earlier this year fired more than 50 workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war.

