Indianapolis man is convicted in 2021 shooting deaths of 5 people including a pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of five people including a pregnant woman. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury deliberated about three hours before finding 21-year-old Raymond Childs III guilty Friday of six counts of murder in the killings. His conviction came months after a judge declared a mistrial in his first trial. Childs was accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives, a woman nearly due to give birth, and her unborn son. The January 2021 killings followed an argument over Childs, who was 17 at the time, staying out late.

