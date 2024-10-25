An engineering firm will investigate Georgia’s deadly dock collapse

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s attorney general has tapped an engineering firm to conduct an independent investigation into a dock collapse that killed seven people. Descendants of Black slaves known as the Gullah-Geechee people had been celebrating their community’s cultural history when the aluminum gangway snapped Saturday. Georgia’s Department of Natural and the Georgia Department of Investigation are already investigating the incident, which will continue as the newly selected firm investigates. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump earlier this week called on the U.S. Justice Department to investigate. Officials say the state investigation will take time as agencies gather evidence and interview witnesses.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.