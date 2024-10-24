Lewiston gathering to mark one year since a deadly mass shooting rocked the Maine city

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine residents whose sense of safety was shattered by a mass shooting are planning to mark the anniversary in ways big and small. The killings of 18 people by an Army reservist last year drove home the stark reality that no corner of the country is safe from gun violence, including a state where people often boasted of the low crime rate. The shootings on Oct. 25, 2023, happened at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill. The gunman died by suicide, and his body was found two days later. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the healing isn’t over.

