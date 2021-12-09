South Korea’s virus surge exceeds 7,000 for 3rd straight day

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 7,000 for the third consecutive day in a record-breaking surge that has crushed hospitals and threatens the country’s goals to weather the pandemic without lockdowns. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum says the country could be forced to take extraordinary measures if the virus doesn’t slow soon. Officials issued administrative orders requiring hospitals around the country to designate 2,000 more beds combined for COVID-19 treatment. Kim says the government will also speed up the administration of booster shots by shortening the interval between the second and third vaccine injections from the current four or five months to three months. The official says measures so far have not slowed down the rise in infections.