Study details environmental impacts of early Chaco residents

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Researchers at the University of Cincinnati say they have more evidence that Chaco Canyon in northwestern New Mexico was more than just an ancient gathering spot for Indigenous ceremonies and rituals. The researchers used pollen and botanical analysis with mapping to chart environmental impacts of the early residents who called the area home. Their findings focus on changes to the environment due to tree harvesting that sustained daily life at Chaco. They reported a gradual degradation of the surrounding woodlands beginning around 600 B.C., much earlier than previously thought. Chaco has massive stone structures, is a national park and is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site.