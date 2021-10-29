New suit: One Epstein accuser says 2nd accuser defamed her

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says financer Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her has sued another Epstein accuser for defamation, citing a series of tweets. Rina Oh filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court late Thursday, citing a series of year-old tweets by another accuser Virginia Giuffre. Oh said authorities including the FBI have agreed with her that she was a young victim of Epstein 20 years ago and not a co-conspirator or part of his inner circle. Yet, Oh says Giuffre asserted in a series of tweets that Oh was Epstein’s girlfriend and recruited girls for him to abuse. Lawyers for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.