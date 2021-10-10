Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

AP National

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose in early trading, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, calmed worries in Japan by backing away from comments suggesting he favored raising taxes on capital gains and dividends. The possibility of such an increase had spooked investors after he took office a week ago. U.S. stock indexes closed lower last week following a disappointing jobs report. This week, attention turns to inflation numbers due out on Wednesday, and upcoming corporate earnings.