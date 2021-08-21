Two LGBT marches held in Poland under heavy police security

AP National

CZESTOCHOWA, Poland (AP) — A heavy police presence has guarded two marches for LGBT rights in Poland. One was held Saturday at the foot of Catholic Poland’s most revered monastery in Czestochowa, in the south, and the other was held in Gdansk, on the Baltic coast. The presence of the police, some of whom were on horseback, apparently prevented any clashes with far-right groups that shouted anti-LGBT slogans at the marches. The far-right groups have support from Poland’s right-wing, nationalist government, which stresses the nation’s historic attachment to traditional, Catholic values. Czestochowa’s 3rd Equality Parade was undisturbed, even though far-right activists came from other cities to show their opposition to it.