2 killed in 6-car crash on Southern California freeway

Associated Press

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was critically injured in a six-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway early Sunday. Authorities say the crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound side of Interstate 405 near Seal Beach. The Orange County Fire Department said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters had to use heavy equipment to extricate a badly injured person from their car. The California Highway Patrol said it is investigating the possibility that the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver.