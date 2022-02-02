Omar Minaya joins MLB as amateur scouting consultant

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Mets general manager Omar Minaya has been hired by Major League Baseball as a consultant for amateur scouting. He will advise the baseball operations department on both domestic and international scouting initiatives. Minaya, 63, became a scout with the Texas Rangers in 1985 and signed Sammy Sosa. He moved up and became director of professional and international scouting and became a Mets assistant general manager in September 1997. Minaya was Montreal’s GM from 2002-04 and the Mets GM from 2004-10. He worked for San Diego’s front office, then became an adviser to the players’ association and later the Mets.