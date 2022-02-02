Angel McCoughtry signs with Minnesota Lynx

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

Angel McCoughtry is heading to Minnesota and Briann January is going to Seattle for her final season in the WNBA. McCoughtry spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas after playing in Atlanta since the Dream drafted her first in 2009. She missed last year while dealing with an ACL injury in her right knee, except for a token appearance when the Aces played in Atlanta. In 2020 she averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Aces. January is heading back west after spending two years in Connecticut. The Sun replaced January with Courtney Williams, who starred for Connecticut before leaving in 2020 for Atlanta.