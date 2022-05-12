Top pick Travon Walker signing $37.4M contract with Jaguars

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Travon Walker and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms Thursday on a four-year, $37.4 million contract that includes a $24.4 million signing bonus. Walker’s deal is fully guaranteed and includes a team option for a fifth year. Those are both standard for NFL first-round picks. He’s expected to sign the deal later Thursday, a day before the Jaguars begin a rookie minicamp. He’s the 10th first-rounder from the 2022 draft under contract, including four of the first six selections. He will count $6.8 million against the team’s salary cap this fall.