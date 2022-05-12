Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues win 5-1, eliminate Wild

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 25 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Ryan O’Reilly, Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored in a dominant second period during which the Blues outshot the Wild 22-5 and took control. Nick Leddy also scored, Colton Parayko added an empty-netter and David Perron had two assists as St. Louis won its first series since defeating the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final in 2019. St. Louis will face Colorado in the second round. Matt Dumba scored in the third period for the Wild.