DeAndre Yedlin returns to MLS with David Beckham’s Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — American defender DeAndre Yedlin is returning to Major League Soccer, agreeing to a four-year contract with David Beckham’s Miami team. The deal includes a club option for 2026. Yedlin, whose contract with Turkey’s Galatasaray was terminated on Jan. 26, was signed by Miami with the league’s No. 1 allocation ranking. The 28-year-old right back is with the U.S. national team in St. Paul, Minnesota, for a World Cup qualifier against Honduras and will report to Miami later this week. He played for MLS’s Seattle Sounders in 2013 and ’14, joined Tottenham and then moved to Sunderland and Newcastle.