AP WAS THERE: Raiders win 1st Super Bowl beating Vikings

By HAL BOCK

AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ken Stabler directed an Oakland attack that set a Super Bowl offensive record, keyed by Clarence Davis’ 137 yards rushing, as the Raiders destroyed the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. The victory in Super Bowl 11 was Oakland’s first National Football League championship in two tries. For the frustrated Vikings, it was the fourth loss in as many appearances. A record Super Bowl crowd of 100,421 jammed the Rose Bowl Stadium to watch the Raiders pick the Vikings apart with slashing runs by Davis and pinpoint passing by Stabler that left the Minnesota defense helpless. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of that game.