Navajo Nation reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

AP Arizona

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 49 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths. It’s the second consecutive day that the tribe reported at least one coronavirus-related death after going six days in a row with no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,309 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,453. Navajo officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.