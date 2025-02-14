Locals react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as new Secretary of US Health and Human Services

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local leaders are reacting to the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of US Health and Human Services.

Kennedy was confirmed into the position on Thursday in a 52 to 48 vote, making him the 26th person to fill this position.

Yuma City Council member and nurse practitioner Karen Watts, wants to see someone with a bit more experience in the medical field.

“I’m disappointed that somebody with a medical background in a public health experience was not appointed to this important position,” said Watts.

Meanwhile Arizona State Senator Tim Dunn is looking forward to some of the changes Kennedy is looking to make.

“I think it’s going to be an opportunity for America to change gears and to try to be healthier, there may some hiccups along the road, like I said it’s going to cost the consumer’s a little bit more money,” said Senator Dunn.

Dunn would like to invite Kennedy so he can see what local agriculture here is all about.

“To come to Yuma and learn where the fresh produce is grown and to see what we’re doing here in Yuma, Arizona, come back and we’ll tour the produce and not just the border," said Senator Dunn.

While Watts agrees with Kennedy on improving nutrition, getting rid of food additives that promote obesity and diabetes, and healthier school lunches.

She does have one recommendation for the new secretary.

“My advice is leave vaccines alone, I think people don’t realize the importance of vaccines because they don’t see all these diseases," said Watts.

Kennedy will oversee and administer the departments programs, divisions, activities which includes a budget of almost two trillion dollars.