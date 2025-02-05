Skip to Content
Yuma locals continue to protest mass deportations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Locals throughout Yuma County are gathering Wednesday night to protest mass deportations.

It's something we've seen across the country since early February.

Locals gathered on 4th Avenue and 24th Street where the protest started and went to travel down to 16th Street.

People are showing their disapproval of the Trump Administration's deportation of thousands of undocumented migrants.

They are also showing support for other groups who they feel are being mistreated such as members of LGBTQ+ and the transgender community.

Their message is to be the voice for those that do not have one.

They have also stressed that this is a peaceful protest.

It started at 5 p.m. and went until 8 p.m.

