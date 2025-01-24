2025 Point in Time Count underway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - About 70 volunteers worked together to survey how many people are experiencing homelessness in our community pushing to learn how to better support them. According to the Arizona Department of Housing in 2023 there were 119 homeless people in yuma county and last year, that number went down to 77.

The top two reasons as to how they became displaced is loss of a job and unable to pay rent slash their mortgage. With the majority of being being between the ages of 45-64.