Coming up in our newscast we share what they are giving to local fieldworkers to make their work days easier.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of Cibola high school students created a nonprofit called “Alivio” aiming to help our local agricultural workers.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.