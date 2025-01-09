Skip to Content
New smart garden camera debuts at CES, offering nature insights

today at 5:16 PM
LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY/ CBS) - Nature lovers can now take their backyard wildlife watching to the next level. A new outdoor camera showcased at the CES tech show in Las Vegas uses advanced AI technology to spot and interpret the sights and sounds of wildlife.

The camera, developed by Wonder, features a “Nature Intelligence” AI layer that provides users with detailed insights about the animals and activities captured on video.

“Our video, our audio is the context for the conversation," said Franci Zidar, CEO of Wonder. "Our cameras capture all the data, and then the AI makes it super relevant and interesting. It kind of breathes life into the nature that's in your yard."

In addition to capturing garden wildlife in action, the technology includes a “Nature Chat” chatbot, allowing users to interact with the AI and learn more about the flora and fauna in their environment.

This innovative tool offers a unique blend of entertainment and education for those who want to explore the wonders of their own backyard.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

CBS News

