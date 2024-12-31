Skip to Content
Ring ring ring – the New Year is calling locals

today at 1:52 PM
Published 10:08 AM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The New Year is calling and locals are getting ready for the celebration.

Balloon drops, complementary champagne and free goodies are just some ways one local bar is welcoming in the New Year.

One bartender for the Alement says it took many hours of hard work to prepare all the decorations.

Anthony Mosqueda shares his favorite part of working on New Years Eve.

"Seeing anyone, seeing the faces, seeing everybody coming in, having a good time, seeing new faces, old faces, new faces - it's all the best," said Alement bartender Anthony Mosqueda

If you are planning on going out, make sure you have a safe way to get there and especially to get home.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

