Auto industry’s shift toward EVs is expected to go on despite Trump threat to kill tax credits

DETROIT (AP) — If President-elect Donald Trump makes good on his threat to kill federal tax credits for electric vehicle purchases, it’s likely that fewer buyers will choose EVs. Yet tax credits or not, auto companies show no intention of retreating from a transition away from gas-burning cars and trucks, especially given the enormous investment they have already made: Since 2021, the industry has spent at least $160 billion on planning, designing and building electric vehicles. In campaigning for the presidency, Trump condemned the federal tax for EV buyers — up to $7,500 per vehicle — as part of a “green new scam” that would devastate the auto industry. It is far from clear, though, that he could actually rescind the credits.

