Pennsylvania Senate contest headed toward a recount, and possibly litigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania between Democratic incumbent Sen. Bob Casey and Republican David McCormick is headed for a statewide recount, as counties continued Wednesday to sort through outstanding ballots and the campaigns jousted over which ones should count. A noon deadline passed Wednesday for Casey to waive his right to a statewide recount and Secretary of State Al Schmidt, a Republican, announced that preliminary results had triggered a legally required statewide recount. The Associated Press called the race for McCormick last week, concluding that not enough ballots remained to be counted in areas Casey was winning for him to take the lead.

